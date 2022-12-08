Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 5,000 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $360,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $360,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,958.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,845,333 over the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

