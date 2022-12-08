Conflux (CFX) Hits Market Cap of $57.00 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $57.00 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,848.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00450073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022570 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00866027 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00111418 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.64 or 0.00650765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00245377 BTC.

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.0264578 USD and is down -4.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,926,773.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

