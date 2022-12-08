Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Down 5.9%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 5,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on CFF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.
Conifex Timber Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$64 million and a PE ratio of 2.86.
Conifex Timber Company Profile
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
Featured Stories
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.