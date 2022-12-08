Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Shares Down 5.9%

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 5,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFF. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.30 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$64 million and a PE ratio of 2.86.

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

