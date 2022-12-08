Contrasting DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 2 2 5 0 2.33 Alphabet 0 1 18 0 2.95

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DigitalOcean and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

DigitalOcean currently has a consensus price target of $42.42, indicating a potential upside of 52.63%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $144.43, indicating a potential upside of 51.80%. Given DigitalOcean’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DigitalOcean is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean -4.94% -6.50% -0.97% Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean $428.56 million 6.24 -$19.50 million ($0.24) -115.79 Alphabet $257.64 billion 4.78 $76.03 billion $5.04 18.90

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats DigitalOcean on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

