Contrasting Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 11.79% 4.73% 3.74% AppLovin -2.82% 5.09% 1.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 2 0 2.67 AppLovin 0 5 12 0 2.71

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kanzhun presently has a consensus price target of 21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 16.07%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $39.75, suggesting a potential upside of 268.40%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Kanzhun.

42.3% of Kanzhun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 10.24 -$168.07 million 0.19 99.01 AppLovin $2.79 billion 1.44 $35.45 million ($0.23) -46.91

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Kanzhun. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AppLovin beats Kanzhun on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

