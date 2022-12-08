Cormark Cuts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.57.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of TVE traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.