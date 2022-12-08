Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,490 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.37.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $257.61 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,212 shares of company stock worth $5,541,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

