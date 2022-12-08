Corton Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 18,165 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camping World by 114.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 398,192 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 1,099.3% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $42.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWH. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,540,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,411.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,504 shares of company stock worth $8,022,560 in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

