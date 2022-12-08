Corton Capital Inc. Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Corton Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Olympic Steel worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 25.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 244.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

ZEUS opened at $35.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.92 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61.

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $634.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

