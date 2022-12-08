Corton Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Andersons by 79.1% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 252,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 111,375 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 7.4% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,102,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Stock Performance

Andersons stock opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

