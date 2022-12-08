Corton Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

