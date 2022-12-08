Corton Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 617 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 406,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $374.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.57 and a 200-day moving average of $412.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.