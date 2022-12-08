Corton Capital Inc. Takes $374,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,873 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,209,872,000 after buying an additional 13,696,595 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after buying an additional 10,829,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

