Corton Capital Inc. Takes Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,376,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,783,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,543,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 360,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,540.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.35%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.