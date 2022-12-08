Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Coty stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. 86,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,960,515. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.18.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $104,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $112,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

