Cowbird Capital LP Has $31.94 Million Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,506 shares during the period. XPEL accounts for 18.1% of Cowbird Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cowbird Capital LP’s holdings in XPEL were worth $31,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $46,152.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,708,049.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $46,152.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 808,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,708,049.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $480,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,153,389 shares in the company, valued at $69,295,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,571 shares of company stock valued at $4,698,287. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $66.89 on Thursday. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.50.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of XPEL in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

