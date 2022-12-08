Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires New Shares in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 224,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,184,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Azenta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,290,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $110.57.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

