Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 17,441 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,441 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of W. P. Carey worth $23,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.96. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $89.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

