Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 874,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 64,702 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $27,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,795,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,487,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,761,696,000 after purchasing an additional 288,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 19.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $962,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

