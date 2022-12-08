Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $87.98 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.9% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $87,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

