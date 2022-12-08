Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,600,737 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,982 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $19,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

