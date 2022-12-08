Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 27,811 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,372 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,811 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.