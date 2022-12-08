Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.50.

HON stock opened at $213.45 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

