Creative Planning Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,233,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $35,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $35.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15.

