Creative Planning Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $222.75 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $325.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.