Creative Planning Has $24.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Dover worth $24,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,069,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dover by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dover by 792.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150,608 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.45.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $138.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.02 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

