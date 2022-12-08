Creative Planning Has $39.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $39,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.86.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

