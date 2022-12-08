Creative Planning Has $51.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,048,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,194 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $51,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,405,000 after buying an additional 77,223 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7,143.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,953,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,926,921 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 575,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,236,000 after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 551,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 66,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after acquiring an additional 35,418 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.56. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $62.95.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.