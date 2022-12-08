Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 295,803 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $44,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 27,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 32,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $38.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

