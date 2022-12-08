Creative Planning Sells 19,360 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Creative Planning lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,360 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Boeing were worth $29,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.41.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $176.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.03. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

