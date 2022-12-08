Creative Planning Sells 5,670 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $32,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $331.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $325.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

