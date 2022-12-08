Credit Suisse Group Cuts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$26.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.92.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

CWB opened at C$24.07 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$21.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.57.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Howard Edward Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.46 per share, with a total value of C$112,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,010,834.76.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.