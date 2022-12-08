Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Lip Bu Tan Sells 107,692 Shares

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,692 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,533.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,236,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,585,155.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,501 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $1,061,040.05.

On Thursday, October 13th, Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24.

On Thursday, October 6th, Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total transaction of $1,256,184.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $6,391,000.00.

CRDO opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.89. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

