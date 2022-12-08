CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target Lowered to €48.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
CRH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
