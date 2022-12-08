CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Sold by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CRH by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CRH by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in CRH by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRH Company Profile

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from €59.00 ($62.11) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($52.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

