Critical Contrast: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) versus Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$35.95 million ($0.45) -4.73 Gold Reserve $90,000.00 1,327.31 -$10.60 million ($0.11) -10.91

Gold Reserve has higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Gold Reserve is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -27.59% -24.76% Gold Reserve N/A -18.18% -17.88%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.3% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Gold Reserve shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 330.36%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Gold Reserve.

Summary

Gold Reserve beats Perpetua Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela. The company was incorporated in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

