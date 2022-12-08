Crosslink Capital Inc. Has $10.13 Million Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 2.9% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $10,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.0% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 189,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Twilio in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

Shares of TWLO opened at $45.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.38. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $289.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,566 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $112,783.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,918.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,170 shares of company stock valued at $579,649 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

