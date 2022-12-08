Crosslink Capital Inc. Has $29.81 Million Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises about 8.6% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Coupa Software worth $29,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,274 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $241,029.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $176.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average of $61.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

