CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Trimmed by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 5.7% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $19,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $1,741,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 52,426 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 71.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,156,000 after acquiring an additional 59,866 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $35,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $113.20 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day moving average is $166.92.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.97.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

