Css LLC Il Acquires 241,218 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dryden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 60,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Churchill Capital Corp V Price Performance

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V stock opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

About Churchill Capital Corp V

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.