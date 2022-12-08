Css LLC Il Boosts Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Css LLC Il lifted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 112,571.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 164,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 164,354 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.5% during the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 3,484,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 932,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $609,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CVE opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.30.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.