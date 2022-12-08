Css LLC Il Has $28.15 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW)

Css LLC Il grew its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy makes up approximately 1.1% of Css LLC Il’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $28,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKEW. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% in the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,219 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% in the first quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 195,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 146,268 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30.

