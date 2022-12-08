Css LLC Il Has $6.23 Million Holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Css LLC Il increased its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) by 116.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,806 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned 0.85% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.