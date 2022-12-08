Css LLC Il Increases Holdings in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Css LLC Il boosted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 1.65% of Gores Technology Partners worth $5,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 933,430 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in Gores Technology Partners by 174.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 828,101 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners by 500.0% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,473,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $3,187,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTPA opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

