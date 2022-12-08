Css LLC Il Increases Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Css LLC Il grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $34,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

