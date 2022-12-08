Css LLC Il Purchases 11,391 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Css LLC Il raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $10,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 59.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 32.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

PEO stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $24.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

