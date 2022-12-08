CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 43,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 114,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

CURE Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

CURE Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CURE Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 403.86% and a negative return on equity of 154.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter.

CURE Pharmaceutical Company Profile

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of drug formulation and drug delivery technologies to enhance drug safety, efficacy, and patient adherence. It operates through two segments, Cure and Sera Labs. The company's pharmaceutical drug programs include CUREfilm Blue, a sildenafil oral thin film (OTF) for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; CUREfilm Canna, a cannabinoid product with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles using microCURE and CUREfilm technology; CUREfilm Anti-Viral, an orally bio-available anti-viral of an existing therapeutic leveraging existing pre-clinical/clinical safety and toxicity data; and CUREfilm Central Nervous System, a novel dosage form to treat mental health disorders, such as depression, PTSD, addiction disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders, and anxiety.

