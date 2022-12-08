Curve DAO Token Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 8th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $352.27 million and approximately $36.58 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003935 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $926.14 or 0.05497381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00502876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.91 or 0.30058367 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.