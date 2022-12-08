CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 150,000 Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 0.58% of Valuence Merger Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $100,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

VMCA opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

