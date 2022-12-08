CVI Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 600,000 FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC)

CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FG Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGMC. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG Merger during the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGMC opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. FG Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.